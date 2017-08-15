India whitewashes Sri Lanka with win

AP, PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka

India yesterday reinforced their position as the top-ranked team in Test cricket by completing a rare 3-0 series whitewash in Sri Lanka with an innings victory inside three days in the third Test.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets and seamer Mohammed Shami three as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 181 in their second innings, sealing victory by an innings and 171 runs.

India was dominant throughout the series, winning the first two matches by 304 runs and an innings and 53 runs.

Sri Lanka had been whitewashed in a home series only once before, against Australia in 2004 — Ricky Ponting’s first series as captain.

The result was Sri Lanka’s fifth-heaviest defeat ever in a Test.

India made 487 batting first in the final Test and Sri Lanka collapsed in both innings to be out for 135 and then 181 after following on.

India’s big first-innings total was built on centuries by opener Shikhar Dhawan (119) and Hardik Pandya (108).

India’s bowlers were on top throughout the test with no Sri Lankan batsman reaching 50 in either innings.

Tea was delayed as India opted for the extra half-hour with Sri Lanka down to nine wickets as the end of the session approached.