SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Harper out with leg injury

Washington Nationals player Bryce Harper left Saturday’s MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning with an apparent injury after slipping on first base. The 2015 National League MVP’s left foot slipped on the first base bag as he tried to beat out a ground ball to Giants first baseman Ryder Jones. Harper fell to the ground and held his left knee for several minutes. He was helped off the field and did not put any weight on his left leg as team trainer Paul Lessard and hitting coach Rick Schu carried him to the clubhouse. There was no immediate word on the severity of Harper’s injury. The start of the game was delayed three hours, one minute by rain on Saturday and there was a light rain in the top of the first inning. Harper is hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs in 106 games and 402 at-bats for the first-place Nationals.

MARATHONS

City2Surf hosts 80,000

More than 80,000 runners took part in Sydney’s annual City2Surf yesterday, with 2016 champion Harry Summers defending his title in 42 minutes and 16 seconds, media reported. Celia Sullohern was the first woman to complete the 14km run from the central business district through to Bondi Beach in a time of 47 minutes and 11 seconds, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said. Three-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Kurt Fearnley won the wheelchair event. The City2Surf started in 1971 and raised more than A$4 million (US$3.16 million) this year for hundreds of charities, according to the official race Web site.

ICE HOCKEY

Bryan Murray dies of cancer

Bryan Murray, a former coach of the year and general manager with five different NHL clubs, died of colon cancer on Saturday. He was 74. Murray, of Canada, finished with a career record of 620 wins, 488 losses and 131 ties in 17 NHL seasons. He won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year with the Capitals in 1983 to 1984, guiding them to a 48-27-5 record. Murray was general manager of the Detroit Red Wings (1990-1994), Florida Panthers (1994-1998), Anaheim Ducks (2002-2004) and Ottawa Senators (2007-2016), and coached the Washington Capitals (1981-1990), Red Wings (1990-1993), Panthers (1997-1998), Ducks (2001-2002) and Senators (2005-2008).

TENNIS

Sharapova out with sore arm

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on Saturday withdrew from next week’s WTA tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a left forearm injury. The move came a week after the former world No. 1 from Russia withdrew from a WTA event in Toronto from the injury she suffered in a second-round match at Stanford, where she withdrew after her opening-round victory. Sharapova, the 2011 Cincinnati champion, arrived on Friday and made the decision to withdraw after consulting with the event medical staff on Saturday. “I arrived in Cincinnati yesterday eager to play. However, following the doctor’s advice on-site, as a precaution for the US Open, I am unfortunately withdrawing from the tournament with the left forearm injury I sustained in Stanford,” Sharapova said. “I want to thank the tournament for the wild card opportunity and really look forward to competing here next year.” Sharapova was due to play French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round. Either a qualifier or lucky loser will replace her in the draw. The injury cast more doubt over Sharapova’s participation at the US Open, which starts in New York on Aug. 28.