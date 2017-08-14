NHL team decries use of logo at nationalist rally

AP, CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia

The NHL’s Detroit Red Wings released a statement denouncing the use of their logo at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and said they are considering legal action to stop it.

The team said it “vehemently” disagrees with and is not associated with the event.

The Red Wings added they are “exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration.”

A Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings uses the Red Wings’ logo. The organization posted on its Twitter account that members had arrived in Charlottesville.

Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency in response to the white nationalist rally that was expected to draw up to 6,000 people.

Governor Terry McAuliffe said on Twitter yesterday morning that the declaration was made in order “to aid state response to violence” at the rally in Charlottesville, about 160km outside Washington.

It is the latest confrontation in the city since it voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park.

The city’s manager also declared a local emergency and police ordered people to disperse from the area around the statue after several violent clashes broke out.

Hundreds of people were facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the city’s downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other on Saturday morning.

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a “pro-white” rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Lee from a city park. Thousands of people were expected to pack the area.

There were also fights on Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.