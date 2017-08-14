Sri Lanka out for 135, India take lead

Reuters, PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets for 40 as India bundled out hosts Sri Lanka for 135 in their first innings for a lead of 352 on the second day of the third Test yesterday.

India were earlier all out for 487 in their first innings in the first over after lunch after Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan took a five-wicket haul for the first time in Tests.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was out for 108 after scoring his first Test hundred and was the last batsman to be dismissed for India, who lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sandakan finished with 5-132, while left-arm spin colleague Malinda Pushpakumara took 3-82 for the hosts.

India seamers made early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order after the touring side had posted 487 in their first innings.

Mohammed Shami dismissed both openers as the hosts reached 61 for four at tea, trailing India by 426 runs and looking well on target to be swept 3-0 in the series.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 13 with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella 14 not out at the interval.

The home side’s reply got off to a disastrous start when Upul Tharanga edged Shami to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for five and inexplicably called for a review after consultation with opening partner Dimuth Karunaratne.

Replays showed a clear edge and Karunaratne soon joined his departed colleague back in the dressing room after falling in similar fashion for four.

Kusal Mendis (18) was then run out after a mix-up with Chandimal before former captain Angelo Mathews fell leg before to medium-pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya without scoring.

Pandya had earlier smashed his maiden Test hundred off just 86 deliveries before he was the last batsman out for India.

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan picked up his maiden five-wicket Test haul as a whitewash-chasing India were all out in the first over after lunch.

BANGLADESH TEST

Reuters

Josh Hazlewood is ready to lead Australia’s pace attack during the two-Test series in Bangladesh in the absence of injured fast bowling colleagues Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

Left-handed bowler Starc suffered a stress fracture in his foot on the tour of India and missed the third and fourth Tests. He returned for June’s Champions Trophy in England, but later felt the injury had not healed properly.

Pattinson was suffering inflammation around an area of his back where he had a previous stress fracture.

“There’s only going to be a couple of quicks in the team and a few spinners [but] as long as we’re working together, I think we’ll be okay,” Hazlewood told reporters at a team camp in Darwin, Australia, yesterday. “I see myself as a leader amongst the group now.”

“The team’s changed a lot since I first came in, and I’ve gone from a junior player to a senior player, so I try to take that extra initiative to lead from the front,” he said.

The 26-year-old will have Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird as his pace partners in Bangladesh.

Uncapped Mitchell Swepson, who was previously selected for the tour of India earlier this year, but did not play, was chosen instead of a pace bowler because of the expected spin-friendly conditions in Bangladesh.

Swepson is the third front line spinner in the side, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon and left-handed orthodox spinner Ashton Agar also making the trip.