SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

India openers lay platform

Sri Lanka’s spinners fought back to share five wickets yesterday as India reached 329-6 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test. India had looked set for an even better day after a 188-run opening partnership. Shikhar Dhawan made his sixth Test century and shared the first-wicket stand with Lokesh Rahul (85). Sri Lanka took six wickets for 141 runs in the final two sessions to limit the damage. Rahul was the first India wicket to fall when he tried to clear mid-on against Malinda Pushpakumara and was caught. Pushpakumara later dismissed Dhawan (119) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) to finish the day with 3-40.

CRICKET

Boy takes six in over

A 13-year-old schoolboy in England has taken six wickets in six deliveries, all of them clean bowled. Luke Robinson produced his match-winning performance this week for Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Under-13s, based near Houghton-le-Spring in Tyne and Wear. His family were on hand to witness his remarkable achievement, with father, Stephen, having the best view of all — he was umpiring at the bowler’s end at the time. Luke’s mother, Helen, was the first person to record her son’s feat as she was scoring the match, while Luke’s younger brother Matthew was fielding and grandfather Glenn was watching from the boundary. “It was surreal,” said Stephen Robinson, who plays for the senior side. “I have been playing for 30 years and have taken hat-tricks, but never anything like this. Time stood still and I thought: ‘Is this really happening?’”

RUGBY UNION

Williams returns from ban

All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams returned to the field yesterday after serving a four-match ban for picking up a red card during the British and Irish Lions Test series. The 32-year-old played about 60 minutes in an intra-squad game for the second-string side of his provincial team Counties-Manukau after his ban ended on Friday when the All Blacks played warm-up games without him ahead of their Rugby Championship opener. “Hopefully I put my best foot forward now by training hard and putting my hand up for selection,” Williams told local media following the game in Pukekohe. “We’ll see how we go. It’s going to be a tough battle.

BASKETBALL

Durant issues apology

Kevin Durant has issued an apology for calling India “20 years behind” and several other comments about the Asian country. The Golden State Warriors forward on Friday tweeted that he was “sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context.” Durant said he plans to return to India to run more basketball camps and meant no disrespect. Durant traveled to India recently and spoke about the trip in an interview with The Athletic Web site published this week. In the interview, Durant marveled at the “cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road” and visible poverty. “It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience,” he said, adding that his visit to the Taj Mahal was eye-opening and not what he’d imagined. He had expected the monument to be “holy ground, super protected, very, very clean,” but instead as he drove up it reminded him of places where he grew up, he said. “Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished, but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows ... stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.”