Jeter reported leading Marlins bid

AFP and AP, MIAMI and NEW YORK

An investor group led by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter has reached an agreement with Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria to purchase the Major League Baseball team for US$1.2 billion, US media reported on Friday.

Broadcaster ESPN reported that the deal would be announced “in the coming days.”

Jeter would hold the title of chief executive officer, while businessman Bruce Sherman would have the controlling interest in the team, the Miami Herald reported.

Jeter would contribute US$25 million to the purchase, it said.

If confirmed, the US$1.2 billion price tag would be the second-highest in history for a MLB team, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers’ US$2 billion sale in 2012.

On the field, Aaron Hicks awoke a dormant offense with a two-run homer that sparked a five-run eighth inning, then threw out a runner at third in the ninth inning to help Aroldis Chapman escape as the Yankees rallied past the Red Sox 5-4 to stop Boston’s winning streak at eight.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 going into the eighth, but came back to close within 3.5 games of the Red Sox.

Chapman walked the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth. Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly that Hicks caught in front of the left-field warning track, and the one-hop throw to third base cut down Eduardo Nunez trying to advance from second. Mitch Moreland flied out to end it, giving Chapman his 15th save in 18 chances.

Adam Warren (3-2) allowed one hit in 2-1/3 scoreless innings.

Addison Reed (0-1) got the loss.

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 40th home run as the Marlins defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3.

Derek Dietrich blooped a tiebreaking single in a three-run eighth inning.

Stanton hit his seventh homer in eight games. He neared the franchise record of 42 home runs set by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

Nolan Arenado became the first player in the majors with 100 RBIs this season, hitting his 26th homer for the Rockies.

Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth to record his third save in six chances. Jake McGee (0-2) took the loss.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Indians 5, Rays 0

‧ Rangers 6, Astros 4

‧ Cardinals 8, Braves 5

‧ Twins 9, Tigers 4

‧ White Sox 6, Royals 3

‧ Pirates 4, Blue Jays 2

‧ Mets 7, Phillies 6

‧ Reds 11, Brewers 10

‧ Padres 4, Dodgers 3

‧ Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Angels 6, Mariners 5

‧ Athletics 5, Orioles 4

‧ Nationals, Giants postponed