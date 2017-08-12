Taiwan loses to Japan 87-49 in Asia Cup

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Team Taiwan will need to regroup for their match against Australia today after suffering a severe loss to Japan on Thursday in the FIBA Asia Cup tournament in Lebanon.

Point guard Chou Yi-hsiang posted 15 points, but the rest of the squad failed to show up as Japan dealt them a 87-49 defeat at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut.

Japanese forward Takatoshi Furukawa and shooting guard Makoto Hiejima lit up the board with a combined 30 points, as the Samurai Warriors netted 10 from the three-point range and forced 17 turnovers.

The 38-point margin was Taiwan’s biggest loss against Japan in their FIBA Asia Cup history spanning 14 games.

“I told them the result was a disgrace. Everyone must remember this day and learn from this heavy defeat,” Taiwan manager Chou Chun-san said.

“Our physical game was lacking and it was not a good team effort. The players did not work with their teammates and tried to make shots when out of position. Our shooting was off and we committed too many turnovers,” he added.

Taiwan shot 28.6 percent compared with Japan’s 45.5 percent and committed 17 turnovers, nearly twice Japan’s nine.

“I wanted the players to remember this disgraceful result, but maybe it will stimulate them, coming to a big international tournament to see how we fare against other nations.,” Chou said.

“We have to pick up our game and do better against Australia,” Chou added.

As of yesterday, Taiwan was in third place in Group D with 1-1 after their 77-62 triumph over Hong Kong.

They sit ahead of Hong Kong with 0-0 and behind Japan with 1-1, while Australia tops the group with two wins: 84-68 against Japan and 99-58 against Hong Kong.

In other matches yesterday, New Zealand prevailed over hosts Lebanon 86-82 in Group C, while China were to face Qatar and the Philippines were to take on Iraq in Group B.