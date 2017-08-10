Sale fans 13 as Red Sox defeat Rays, extend streak

AP, ST PETERSBURG, Florida

Working on six days’ rest, Chris Sale followed up his worst start of the season with one of his best.

Sale on Tuesday night allowed two hits and struck out 13 in eight innings, helping the Boston Red Sox win their seventh straight, 2-0 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Wednesday last week, Sale gave up seven runs in five innings against Cleveland.

“To be honest, I was flat-out embarrassed last time I was on a baseball field,” Sale said. “You have some added fuel when you don’t do so well your last time out. I wanted to come back and be good for this one.”

He was more than just good. Sale reached double digits in strikeouts for the 15th time this season, the first time that has been done since Randy Johnson in 2002.

The win pushed Boston’s American League East lead over the New York Yankees to four games.

Dustin Pedroia, back in the Boston lineup as a designated hitter after a stint on the disabled list, scored the first run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.

A bad throw by Austin Pruitt (6-3) prevented a possible inning-ending double play on Rafael Devers’ chopper to the mound.

It was the only run Pruitt allowed in his fourth start.

The Rays were shut out for the third time in four games. The Brewers held them scoreless on Saturday and Sunday last week.

Sale (14-4) gave up singles to Wilson Ramos in the fifth and Peter Bourjos in the sixth.

The Rays did not get a runner to second base until the seventh, when Sale followed a walk to Logan Morrison with a wild pitch.

Sale, who leads the majors with 229 strikeouts in 23 starts, has struck out at least 12 in all four of his starts against the Rays.

Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save.

Eduardo Nunez and Xander Bogaerts each had three of Boston’s 12 hits.