Home / Sports
Mon, Aug 07, 2017 - Page 11　

Goerges rallies to beat Petkovic in Citi semis

Reuters

Julia Goerges on Saturday made it through an all-German semi-final at the Citi Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over Andrea Petkovic, setting up a title match against Ekaterina Makarova.

In a match that lasted two-and-a-half-hours, fourth seed Goerges rallied from a set down, producing 10 aces and breaking Petkovic’s serve five times on the way to victory.

She is to meet seventh seed Makarova, who also had to come from a set behind to beat Oceane Dodin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach her first WTA singles title in more than three years.

Makarova, who moved past Simona Halep when the top seed retired due to heat in their quarter-final, found her form in the second set where she broke Dodin in the fifth game to seize momentum.

She finished with 31 winners.

“I started today a bit slower than I have to be, but in the second set I tried to step in a little bit more and to make her move, and it started working,” Makarova said.

This story has been viewed 313 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top