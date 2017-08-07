Gatlin defensive in moment of glory

AFP and AP, LONDON

Justin Gatlin defended himself against accusations of whether he should still be competing after completing a remarkable comeback to win the men’s world 100m and ruin superstar Usain Bolt’s farewell.

The 35-year-old American, who won the world title in 2005 a year after winning the Olympic gold in the Athens Games a year earlier, said he had done his time in serving a four-year ban (2006 to 2010) for doping.

The prospect of Gatlin becoming world champion had made Sebastian Coe, prior to him becoming president of the sport’s governing body the International Association of Athletics Federations, feel “queasy.”

The American had been roundly booed when it was announced he had won with Bolt in third.

While Gatlin raised a finger to his lips in defiance of their jeering, the crowd then chanted Bolt’s name.

However, Gatlin insisted he was “no bad boy” and said he should be treated like anyone who is given a second chance by society.

“I’m just a runner,” Gatlin said. “I’m back in the sport. I’ve done my time and I’ve come back.”

“I’ve done community service, I’ve talked to kids, I’ve actually inspired kids to walk the right path. That’s all I can do. Society does that for people who make mistakes. That’s why I’m still back in the sport, still running and believe in myself,” Gatlin said.

Bolt, who said he would not be rethinking his plans to retire after his stellar career, also defended Gatlin’s right to compete although the Jamaican had not been so generous when another American, Tyson Gay, had tested positive and then returned.

“He’s done his time and if he’s here it means it’s okay,” Bolt said of Gatlin.

“I always respect him as a competitor. He’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever competed against. He deserves to be here because he’s done his time and has worked hard to get back here. I look at him as any other athlete,” Bolt said.

Bolt also called “disrespectful” a suggestion that overall slow seasonal times were linked to a more efficient anti-doping testing program, saying it was more down to either injuries, loss of form or even negative wind.

Gatlin tried to shrug off the hostile reception he had received throughout the qualifying rounds and then when he won.

“Not at all, this was Usain’s night, his last race,” Gatlin said of the boos when he won. “He has my utmost respect and this was his night, win or lose He is still the man.”

“I guess they booed me because I have become such a rival for him,” Gatlin said. “There were no boos from 2010 through to 2015, but really I got the most pleasure from the way I stuck in there and came back.”

Gatlin said he did not know if he would call it a day now that he had succeeded in beating Bolt in a championship final — just his second win over the 30-year-old in 10 meetings.

“Look,when I got the four-year ban I thought I was through and then I decided I should come back and resume training and see how it went,” he said. “For a millisecond when I crossed the line tonight I thought of retiring, but now I will see the season through.”

Meanwhile, a naked man ran onto the track at the world championships and nearly reached the finish line before being tackled by security.

The man ran onto the track near the starting line for the 100m race. He evaded one member of security, but then was tackled from behind by that same man and pushed onto the grass in the infield. He was then escorted away.