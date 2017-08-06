Lower-tier US teams take promotion fight to CAS

Reuters

Two lower-tier US teams that want the US Soccer Federation to adopt promotion and relegation have taken their battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

North American Soccer League second-tier side Miami FC and Kingston Stockade FC of the fourth-tier National Premier Soccer League say that by not practicing promotion and relegation, the US violates FIFA’s basic rules.

They say US teams are being denied the opportunity afforded to clubs in nations where results decide the division in which a team will play.

“When it comes to soccer success, America lags behind the rest of the world,” Stockade owner Dennis Crowley said in a joint statement. “One reason is because our system is not an open system and is actually blocked from becoming an open system.

“By embracing pro/rel and using this tried-and-true system, we would have a greater ability to unlock additional soccer markets, reward investment in those markets and create new talent pools within the United States,” he said.

The US Soccer Federation said it was aware of the claim, which names FIFA, US Soccer and CONCACAF as respondents, and is in the process of reviewing the document.

The only way to gain entry to the MLS is by paying about US$150 million and being selected by an expansion committee as a viable location.

“The closed system for soccer used here in the United States is in violation of FIFA rules,” Miami FC chief executive Sean Flynn said.

“By adopting the rules followed by virtually every other soccer-playing nation around the globe, soccer in America will be open, resulting in better teams through all divisions, compelling story lines to increase fan excitement and greater financial success for everyone involved in this beautiful game,” he added.