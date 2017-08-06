Muguruza cruises into semi-finals, Kvitova out

Reuters

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza made short work of Ana Konjuh on Friday to move into the semi-finals of the Stanford Classic, while second seed Petra Kvitova was thrashed 6-2, 6-0 by 18-year-old American Catherine Bellis.

Top seed Muguruza, playing in the first match of the day, eased through her quarter-final 6-1, 6-3 against the fifth seed at Stanford University in California, breaking the 19-year-old Croat five times in a match that lasted barely an hour.

“I think today I was very accurate,” the Spaniard said in an on-court interview. “Ana is such a powerful player and super young, I knew I had to be concentrated. I had to match her, be aggressive as well. I’m happy that I did it and that it didn’t turn bad in the second set.”

“I think she served a little bit better and did less mistakes ... made the match a little bit more equal. It was a little tougher in the second set,” she added.

Bellis is one of three Americans in the semi-finals along with Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys.

Kvitova dropped the first game to love on serve and it did not get much better from there as she ran up 26 unforced errors.

The Czech missed six months after being stabbed in her left hand by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December last year.

Bellis, ranked 44th in the world, yesterday was to take on fellow Californian Vandeweghe in a semi-final, while Muguruza is to face third-seed Keys.

Also on Friday, the US’ Kayla Day and Caroline Dolehide defeated Jacqueline Cako of the US and Nicola Geuer of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in their doubles quarter-final.

Additional reporting by staff writer