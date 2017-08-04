Russian body bans six athletes over failed doping tests

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia’s doping crisis continued on Wednesday as the All-Russia Athletic Federation banned six athletes for failing tests.

A federation statement listed those banned, including former European championship 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Lyubov Kharlamova, who has been suspended for two years.

Russia saw its ban from international track and field competition upheld on Monday, after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) ruled that it had not made sufficient progress in its anti-doping fight to merit reinstatement.

Russia was last year accused in a World Anti-Doping Agency report of widespread state-sponsored doping.

Its athletics team was barred from last summer’s Rio Olympics and is also to miss the IAAF World Championships that begin in London today.

However, 19 Russian athletes have been granted permission by the IAAF to compete as neutrals after meeting the exceptional eligibility criteria, essentially demonstrating that they have completed transparent anti-doping testing.

Other athletes banned on Wednesday included triple jumper Viktoria Gurova was handed a two-year ban for failing a retest of a sample from the 2012 London Olympics, where she had originally finished eighth.

Race walker Zilya Garipova and long-distance runner Yulia Smirnova were given one-year and four-year suspensions respectively for testing positive for the same substance as Gurova.