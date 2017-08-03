SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Ewan clinches fourth stage

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan on Tuesday edged Danny Van Poppel and Peter Sagan in a frantic bunch finish after the 238km fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne. The result was enough for world road race champion Sagan to keep the overall leader’s yellow jersey as he seeks redemption after being thrown off the Tour de France last month. On the largely flat stage an escape group formed on a sizzling day, extending their lead to more than seven minutes before being reeled in late on. Ewan powered past Sagan with less than 100m to go, while Van Poppel beat the Slovak to second on the line with a bike throw. The charismatic Sagan extended his overall lead to 10 seconds over Dylan Teuns thanks to his time bonus.

CYCLING

Landa wins opening stage

In-form Team Sky rider Mikel Landa was on Tuesday first up the tough final slope to win the first stage of Spain’s five-day Vuelta a Burgos. Spanish rider Landa was key to Chris Froome’s fourth Tour de France win last month and crucial in the Clasica de San Sebastian win for Polish teammate Michal Kwiatkowski on Sunday. Claiming the overall lead, Landa made his bid in the final kilometer of the 152km stage, beating home Russia’s Sergei Chernetski of Astana Pro Team by 2 seconds, while France’s Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors was third.

FOOTBALL

NFL eyes marijuana study

NFL officials have reached out to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in a bid to work with the union on its study of marijuana as a potential pain management drug, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The NFL currently bans any use of marijuana, but the league sent a letter to the NFLPA saying that it wants to join the union’s research on the subject, the newspaper reported. The union has not said whether it would work with the league on the research. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told newspaper in January that the union was working on a proposal to soften the harsh punishments for players who use the drug. “I do think that issues of addressing it more in a treatment and less punitive measure is appropriate,” Smith said. “I think it’s important to look at whether there are addiction issues. And I think it’s important to not simply assume recreation is the reason it’s being used.” NFL players who test positive for more than 35 nanograms per milliliter of tetrahydrocannabinol must enter an intervention program.

ICE HOCKEY

Wild, Granlund sign deal

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with standout forward Mikael Granlund on a three-year, US$17.25 million contract. The Wild on Tuesday announced the deal with the restricted free agent, whose 69 points last season were tied for fourth in franchise history. Granlund, 25, led the Wild in points, assists and multipoint games. He set career highs in nine statistical categories. Granlund scored 17 points in a 12-game point streak from Jan. 12 through Feb. 4, the longest point streak in Wild history and tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL last season. The 177.8cm, 83kg native of Finland has collected 201 points and 80 penalty minutes in 321 games with the Wild. He was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2010 draft.