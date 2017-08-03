Vandeweghe, other US players shine at Bank of the West

Reuters

Sixth seed Coco Vandeweghe on Tuesday had barely broken a sweat when opponent Ajla Tomljanovic retired hurt to hand the American victory in their Bank of the West Classic first-round encounter in Stanford, California.

Lasting just 31 minutes, the match was perhaps not quite the workout Vandeweghe would have preferred, but she had no complaints after taking the first set 6-2 before her Croatian opponent departed injured.

Vandeweghe then enthused about being on home soil in the buildup to the US Open later this month.

“It was disappointing to have a retirement today, but I thought I was playing well... This is the moment I love to play, the summer hard-court series,” she said.

With main attractions Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova idle, other players took their chance to shine on a good day for Americans.

In a battle of teenagers, qualifier Caroline Dolehide upset Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 for her first career victory. She broke the Japanese player four times.

Alison Riske recovered from a break down in the second set to beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.

Another victorious American was Catherline Bellis, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Alize Cornet of France.

In the doubles, Americans Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys defeated compatriot Raquel Atawo and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

