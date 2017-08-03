Thiem, Halep advance at Citi Open

AFP, WASHINGTON

Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Simona Halep on Tuesday cruised into the round of 16 at the ATP and WTA Citi Open with straight-sets triumphs at the US Open tune-up event.

Austria’s seventh-ranked Thiem, a French Open semi-finalist in June, waited out a rain delay before needing only 63 minutes to dispatch 96th-ranked Swiss Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 6-3.

“It wasn’t easy, but I’m pretty happy with my performance,” Thiem said. “It was my first match on hard court since Miami [in March] and that’s always a little tricky.”

World No. 2 Halep, this year’s French Open runner-up, took only 79 minutes to oust US wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/3), 6-0.

“It was a tough first set. I was missing a little bit too much and she made some shots,” Halep said. “Didn’t have the rhythm at the beginning, but I feel better now.”

Thiem, who dropped only eight points on his serve and just one on 25 successful first serves, broke in the second game of the match and again in his rival’s final two service games, taking the match when Laaksonen netted a backhand.

This marks the biggest event where Thiem has been top seed, but his four nearest-ranking rivals are also in the field — Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Japan’s Kei Nishikori, Canada’s Milos Raonic and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

“I think there are five or six players to beat,” Thiem said. “There should be four or five top seeds. I’m one of them.”

However, Thiem faces a possible third-round match today against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who has beaten him in all five of their career meetings, all on hard courts and with Thiem taking only one set.

Second-seeded Nishikori turned back the determined challenge of American Donald Young 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5).

Nishikori, seeking his first title of this year, did not face a break point in the third set, but he could not convert any of his eight break chances as Young forced the tiebreaker.

Nishikori finally sealed the win on his sixth match point after 2 hours, 25 minutes and with the clock ticking toward 2am.

Halep is next to face Colombia’s 115th-ranked Mariana Duque-Marino for a quarter-final berth as the 25-year-old Romanian keeps her focus on building her game for the US Open, which starts on Aug. 28 in New York.

“For first match on hard courts, it wasn’t that bad,” Halep said. “My serve wasn’t the best, but I was OK. Everything went well. I can’t say I have to adjust something.”

Stephens has been back for only a month after missing nearly a year with a left foot injury, falling to 957th in the rankings. She remains frustrated as she tries to regain the form that saw her claim her first WTA title in Washington in 2015.