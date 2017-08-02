Medvedev overcomes ankle injury to advance at Citi

Reuters

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Monday overcame an ankle injury and then fought off a match point to advance to the second round of the Citi Open in Washington.

Medvedev twisted his ankle late in the third set and fought off a match point against Reilly Opelka before he prevailed 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to move into a second-round clash with American Steve Johnson.

The men’s draw suffered a minor blow when John Isner — who won the BB&T Atlanta Open title in Georgia last week and has been beaten three times in the final in Washington in 2007, 2013 and 2015 — had to withdraw from the tournament with a knee injury.

“Disappointed to have withdrawn from the @CitiOpen this year,” Isner said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, I’m just not quite fit enough for it this year. I’ll be back!”

In other first-round men’s action, American Donald Young beat compatriot Tim Smyczek 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with world No. 9 Kei Nishikori.

World No. 7 Dominic Thiem, the top seed, was scheduled to play yesterday, while Argentine former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro is also on court.

Women’s third seed Lauren Davis was on Monday upset by Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-3, while former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic retired while trailing Oceane Dodin 2-0 in the third set.

German fourth seed Julia Goerges defeated Francoise Abanda 6-4, 6-4.

Top-seeded Simona Halep was yesterday to face American Sloane Stephens, who won the tournament in 2015.