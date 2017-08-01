SPORTS BREFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Russia bid for ban end

Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) president Dmitry Shlyakhtin is traveling to London this week to address the sport’s governing body in a bid to have his country’s international ban lifted. Shlyakhtin is to make a speech at the International Association of Athletics Federations Congress on Thursday, a day before the World Championships begin at the London Stadium. RUSAF has been banned since November 2015 after an independent World Anti-Doping Agency inquiry exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko last week said that RUSAF was unlikely to be reinstated during the Congress, although 19 Russian athletes have been given permission to compete as neutrals in London.

SOCCER

Broadcaster Les Murray dies

Les Murray, a veteran broadcaster whose voice became synonymous with soccer in Australia, has died aged 71 after a long period of illness, his employer said yesterday. Widely known as Mr Football, Murray was the face of soccer coverage at broadcaster SBS and played a prominent role in growing the sport’s popularity in a country where cricket and rugby are king. A member of FIFA’s ethics committee since 2006, Murray was born Laszlo Urge in Hungary in 1945, arriving in Australia as a refugee a decade later and changing his name. He began working for SBS in 1980, covering numerous World Cups and hosting various soccer-based programs.

WATER SKIING

Teenager crashes at 160kph

A teenage Australian water skier is recovering in hospital after crashing at a reported speed of about 160kph at the World Water Ski Racing Championship in the US. Cooper Robertson, 17, sustained a broken leg and back injuries in the high-speed accident, US authorities said. Robertson, who is listed as a junior on Ski Racing Australia’s Web site, was pulled from the water by the US coast guard after the incident on Saturday. The coast guard said Robertson was transferred to emergency responders at the scene before being taken to hospital.

SURFING

Conlogue wins Supergirl Pro

Courtney Conlogue of Santa Ana, California, held off Sage Erickson of Ojai, California, to win the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro surfing contest on Sunday at the Oceanside Pier in California. Conlogue won the contest for the second time. She also won in 2009. Conlogue pulled the event’s highest single-scoring wave during the final, earning a near-perfect 9.77 with a massive air-reverse. More than 120 of the top pros made this the largest women’s surf contest in the world and the lone women’s WSL qualifying event scheduled in the US for the 2017 season.

SWIMMING

Dressel grabs seventh gold

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel equaled compatriot Michael Phelps’ record of seven gold medals at a single world championships on Sunday. Dressel secured his record-equaling feat as the US won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay, in which he swam the butterfly leg. The 20-year-old had previously won individual gold medals in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as in the men’s 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed freestyle and 4x100m mixed medley relays.