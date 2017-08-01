Home / Sports
Blue Jays’ Pearce strikes with another grand slam

AFP, MONTREAL

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Steve Pearce celebrates with teammates in the dugout on Sunday after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Photo: USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton

Being the hero is becoming a habit for the Toronto Blue Jays’ Steve Pearce.

For the second time in four days, Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam, this one capping a seven-run ninth inning rally that lifted the Blue Jays to an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto.

Pearce had hit a game-winning grand slam on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.

“It was a crazy day, you don’t see that coming,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Pearce became the third player in Major League Baseball history with two game-ending grand slams in the same season, joining Cy Williams in 1926 and Jim Presley in 1986.

“Feels great,” he said.

“Really hasn’t sunk in yet. I actually know one of them. So, it’s nice to be a part of it with him,” Pearce added.

The Blue Jays notched their third straight win by way of walk-off home run.

