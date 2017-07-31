Second-seeded Isner streaks into Atlanta ATP final

AFP, WASHINGTON

Second-seeded John Isner powered past Wimbledon quarter-finalist Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP’s BB&T Open in Atlanta, Georgia.

Isner needed just 75 minutes to reach his seventh Atlanta final in eight years, where he will be gunning for a fourth Atlanta crown.

The big-serving American saved all four break points he faced, and has now won seven straight ATP matches and held for 69 straight service games dating back to his title run last week in Newport, Rhode Island.

“Absolutely nothing to complain about today. On and off the court in pretty quick fashion and I certainly will be ready to go tomorrow,” said Isner, who will face fourth-seeded compatriot Ryan Harrison for the title.

Harrison beat fifth-seeded Briton Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 to advance.

Luxembourg’s Muller, who toppled Rafael Nadal in reaching the Wimbledon quarters, had also been dominant on serve in Atlanta.

Going into his clash with Isner, the third-seeded left-hander had won all 24 of his service games.

However, Isner broke him in the third game to take a 2-1, and broke him twice in the second set to gain the advantage.

Isner then saved three break points while serving for the match at 5-2.