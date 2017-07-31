FEATURE: Hungarian chess champion moves into education

AFP, BUDAPEST

Innovation, it seems, runs deep in the Polgar family DNA. In the 1970s, the father Laszlo, a teacher, challenged Hungary’s communist authorities by homeschooling his children as chess prodigies.

Now his youngest daughter, Judit, considered the world’s best-ever female player, is using “Chess Palace,” an educational tool she developed, to equip kids for the 21st century.

From “Speedy Bishop” to “Jumpy-Knight,” the pieces come alive in games and songs, building blocks, stickers, textbooks and digital applications, all to help kids hone their skills.

“Chess can open up a kid’s brain and develop it in a playful, creative way,” said Judit Polgar, 41, in an interview.

“They can learn playfully about creative, strategic and logical thinking, and quick problem-solving,” she said.

That, she believes, can also help kids with standard subjects like mathematics, science and art, as well as in their everyday lives.

Since 2013, “Chess Palace” has been an optional part of Hungary’s national curriculum for children aged six to 10, one that more than 250 schools have joined and thousands of kids.

From September, Judit Polgar plans to roll out a kindergarten version, called “Chess Playground.”

The laughter and applause at a recent presentation at the Brumi kindergarten in Budapest suggest it will be another hit.

After a navigation game where the children directed blindfolded teammates GPS-style around the chessboard, Simi, seven, said his favorite piece is “Tiny-Pawn.”

“Because he’s little like me,” he said, a paper crown on his head.

The bright colors at Brumi contrast starkly with the communist-era Budapest apartment block where Judit Polgar was taught the pros and cons of the Sicilian defense and other chess tricks that would make her a champion.

Her father pulled her and older sisters, Zsuzsa and Zsofia, out of school, deciding that their lives would be what he called “a living educational research project.”

“Any healthy child — if taught early and intensively — can be brought up to be exceptionally successful in any field,” he said after a Budapest screening of The Polgar Variant, a documentary film on the family’s lives.

“I am convinced that the road to happiness is if someone is a genius,” he said.

The film shows home video footage of the girls browsing thousands of handwritten records of games filed in a cabinet.

Laszlo Polgar also taught the girls sports like table tennis and life skills like foreign languages.

“If children are raised happy, then society should profit from it. As a humanist, this was my task, I wanted to make a revolution in education through chess,” the 71-year-old said.

The girls’ unorthodox education led to regular harassment by the communist authorities and negative media attention, but the family never doubted the merits of their unconventional upbringing.

“We had a happy childhood, our parents were strict, but loving and I was together with my sisters, who were my best friends,” Judit Polgar said. “And we had success early and traveled a lot, so we were never jealous of our peers.”

She won her first international chess tournament at nine and was only 12 when she teamed up with Sofia Polgar and Susan Polgar to claim Hungary’s first-ever women’s Olympic gold chess medal.

Aged 15, Judit Polgar broke Bobby Fischer’s record by becoming the youngest-ever international chess grandmaster, reached a peak world ranking of eight in 2005, and was women’s No. 1 for a 25-year-period.