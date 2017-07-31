Mexico, US lead Group A U12 Baseball World Cup

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Mexico and the US hammered their opponents yesterday to pick up their third wins in as many games and remained the group leaders at the U12 Baseball World Cup tournament in Tainan.

Taiwan and Japan are to get an opportunity to challenge for a top place in Group A on Wednesday after their game was rained out yesterday.

Mexican pitchers Emmanuel Segura and Carlos Fornue combined for an 18-3 victory over the Czech Republic, with the game called after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Segura yielded three runs in the second frame, enjoying plenty of run support against Mexico, to top Group A with a perfect 3-0 record.

The US trounced South Korea 27-6 in an afternoon contest at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium.

The US team pounded the South Korean pitchers into submission, racking up 13 walks and 16 hits on three doubles, one triple and three home runs.

There was no score in the opening frame, but then US players exploded to score 10 runs in the next frame, five in the third inning and 12 in the forth, for the comprehensive rout.

South Korea used seven pitchers, but could not contain the US team. The game was also called after four innings on the mercy rule.

The US remain undefeated with a 3-0 record and took first place in Group B, with Nicaragua and Panama in second and third respectively.

In the battle between the central American powerhouse teams, Nicaragua downed Panama 10-2 yesterday, leapfrogging into second place with a 2-1 record.

The other Group B game saw Australia defeating Germany 9-1, giving Australia and South Korea one win and two losses each, putting them in fourth and fifth yesterday, with Germany yet to win after three games.

Three Brazil pitchers combined to shut out South Africa 10-0 in the Group A contest, with the South Americans grabbing their first win in the tournament.

On Saturday, Taiwan blanked South Africa 18-0, and the US held off their opponents in a 10-0 romp, while Mexico edged Japan 6-5 in a closely fought game.

The tournament is under the aegis of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, formerly known as the International Baseball Federation, the world governing body for the sport.