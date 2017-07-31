Mayweather, McGregor bout sees slow ticket sales

AP, LAS VEGAS

It is supposed to be the hottest ticket in sports.

So far, though, fans are not exactly storming the box office to buy tickets for Floyd Mayweather Jr’s fight next month with Conor McGregor.

An online check on Saturday revealed hundreds — even thousands — of seats still available from Ticketmaster at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, for the Aug. 26 fight.

There are so many open seats that fans with enough room left on their credit cards can buy six tickets together in 162 different spots throughout the arena. That might be because of the astronomical prices set by promoters — the cheapest original tickets on Ticketmaster have a face value of US$3,500.

Or maybe fans are just waiting for the right time to buy, hoping the price will go down.

Either way, promoter Leonard Ellerbe is not terribly concerned. He says the fight will not only sell out, but break records for the richest gate.

“We’re very excited and very happy with ticket sales so far,” Ellerbe said. “We’re well on our way to smashing our own record which transcended the sport.”

That record was a US$72,198,500 gate set by Mayweather in his 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao. That live gate was more than three times bigger than any previous boxing gate.

Still, five days after tickets first went on sale, seats throughout the arena are widely available. However, they are not for anyone a little light in the wallet.

Prices start at US$3,500 — plus another US$300 or so for buyer fees — and climb to US$10,000 near the ring. There are “platinum” seats that go for as much as US$14,995.

The resale market is nearly as pricey. At Seatgeek.com the get-in price is about US$2,000 — for one of the few seats that originally sold at US$500 — and the median listing price is about US$7,000.

There seems to be sticker shock in the marketplace.

“There’s fairly little sales going on in general,” said Chris Leyden, a content analyst for SeatGeek.com. “I think a lot of it has to do with where prices are now. I think people are a little uncomfortable paying this much or maybe even more.”

The situation is much the same at StubHub, where demand for tickets is lower than it was at the same time before Mayweather’s fight with Pacquiao two years ago.

“We’re not necessarily seeing demand levels for the fight yet,” StubHub spokeswoman Johnna Hoff said. “The encouraging part is people are buying some tickets.”

A UFC spokeswoman did not return calls for comment.

Ticketmaster replied to an e-mail by saying it will “decline to comment at this time.”

Any sign of slow ticket sales would undercut the argument by promoters that the fight might be the richest of all time, topping the Mayweather-Pacquiao bout that grossed about US$600 million.

Joris Drayer, a ticketing expert and professor of sports business at Temple, said high prices are likely limiting the market.

Drayer said by the time fans spend money on travel and hotels in Las Vegas they would easily be over US$10,000 for two tickets, making the pay-per-view a more attractive option.

Drayer also said some of the smaller resellers who might have bought tickets in the past are likely on the sidelines because the tickets are so expensive that it will be harder to flip them for a profit.

“This is the challenge when pricing a one-of-a-kind type of event. No one knows what the demand will be,” Drayer said in an e-mail. “In this case, it seems the promoters overestimated what people would be willing to pay — and how many of those people willing [to] pay thousands would actually attend the event.”