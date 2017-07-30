Kuchar rallies, Flores leads in Canada

AP, OAKVILLE, Ontario

Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells.

Coming off a second-place finish at The Open, Kuchar shot a four-under 68 to reach five-under, leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey.

On Thursday, Kuchar had a couple of dizzy spell and sought medical attention during the round.

“I’m still tired,” the RBC endorser said. “The last two weeks I’ve played some good golf. Certainly last week, being in contention, is draining and another busy week this week.”

After making a double-bogey on the No. 10 to drop to one-over for the tournament, Kuchar made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-five 13th and closed with three straight birdies.

“I really needed some good golf coming in to make the cut,” Kuchar said. “I was really pleased to come through.”

Flores shot his second straight six-under 66 on the rain-softened course.

“The course is perfect, but it is a little soft right now, especially coming into the greens as compared to previous years,” said Flores, winless on the PGA Tour.” So the birdies are going to be out there for sure. Unless the wind picks up, but I think it’s very gettable.”

He eagled the par-five second for the second day in a row.

“I hit a great drive,” Flores said. “I had about 185 yards. Hit a nice seven-iron to 15, 20 feet and made the putt. That was a bonus.”

Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11-under.

Woodland was a stroke off the course record of 62 set by Leonard Thompson in 1981.

“I just had everything clicking today,” Woodland said. “I’ve been playing well for a long time and just haven’t put all the aspects together. Today I drove it well. Obviously, the ball-striking was good and I saw some putts go in, and that adds up to a pretty good number.”

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was in a share for 36th after a second-round 66 offset his round of 72 on Thursday.

His six birdies on Friday capitalized on a bogey-free first two rounds, giving him a six-under-par score.

Additional reporting by staff writer

LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

AP, IRVINE, Scotland

Cristie Kerr birdied three of the final six holes in strong wind on Friday at Dundonald Links for a one-over 73 and a one-stroke lead over Hall of Famer Karrie Webb in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Kerr played the first 11 holes in four-over, with a double bogey on the par-five third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a five-under 139 total.

“It was tough,” Kerr said. “I didn’t hit it that great today, but I still managed. My caddie and I managed the golf course well and we made the recovery shots when we needed to. I’m just going to go hit a few balls and try to find the feel. It’s hard when you play back-to-back in heavy wind with the swing, but we’ll work on it.”

Webb, a stroke ahead of Kerr after a first-round 65, shot a 75 to drop behind. The 42-year-old Australian star had a double-bogey, four bogeys and three pars.

“Well, disappointing, because I bogeyed the last two,” Webb said. “I fought really hard to be 1 over with two to go. Just a couple of bad swings and a couple of bad tee shots, really, that made it difficult to hit the greens. Disappointed with that but, obviously, if you’d have told me before I teed off yesterday, that I would be four-under, probably would have taken it.”