Roland-Jones stars as England take charge

AFP, LONDON

England paceman Toby Roland-Jones was understandably elated after a stunning start to his Test career saw him run through South Africa’s top order at The Oval on Friday.

Roland-Jones removed both Proteas openers, star batsman Hashim Amla and dangerous No. 4 Quinton de Kock on his way to a return of 5-57 in 16.4 overs.

South Africa were bowled out for 175 in reply to England’s first innings of 353, a deficit of 178 runs.

Temba Bavuma was last man out for an innings top score of 52, caught behind off Roland-Jones, after helping the Proteas avoid the follow-on.

The Middlesex seamer’s return of overs saw Roland-Jones become the sixth England bowler to take five or more wickets in their first innings in Test cricket.

Although faced with a sizeable deficit, this represented something of a recovery by the Proteas after they had collapsed to 61-7 in the face of an inspired spell from Roland-Jones, who made his name on the other side of London’s River Thames with Lord’s-based reigning county champions Middlesex.

The Proteas were also hoping Vernon Philander would be fit enough to help them after an overnight hospital stay due to a suspected viral infection.

Philander would certainly have relished the heavy cloud cover the 29-year-old Roland-Jones enjoyed in a haul that saw him have Amla, who made South Africa’s record Test score of 311 not out at The Oval five years ago, caught behind for a mere 6 runs on Friday.

“I suppose this is the moment that every young kid dreams of, representing their country — and I’m no different,” Roland-Jones said.

“The way this afternoon unfolded was certainly something I hadn’t pictured,” he said.

“You try to have a pretty simple plan in your head ... but things seemed to catch fire a little bit,” he said.

As for getting rid of Amla, Roland-Jones said: “It was nice to see the back of him, knowing it was always going to be a key wicket.”

At press time last night, England were 26-0 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 204.

SRI LANKA, INDIA

Reuters, GALLE, Sri Lanka

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets to help India to a thumping 304-run win against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test yesterday for a 1-0 series lead.

The hosts, who were chasing a mammoth 550 for an unlikely victory, only got 245 runs before their second innings folded in the final session of the penultimate day after opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne had been dismissed for 97.

Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who sustained a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, declared their second innings closed on 240-3 after captain Virat Kohli completed his 17th Test hundred.

The right-handed batsman, who resumed the day on 76, remained unbeaten on 103 after reaching the milestone with a single off spinner Dilruwan Perera.

The century ended a poor run in Tests for Kohli,, with the 28-year-old totaling a meager 49 runs in his previous six innings.