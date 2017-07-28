Djokovic mimics Federer with break

AFP, PARIS

July 26 last year: Roger Federer announces he is shutting down his season to rest a knee injury and would return in January.

July 26 this year: Novak Djokovic announces he is shutting down his season to rest an elbow injury and is to return in January next year.

Same day of the year, similar injury-connected storyline, but identical outcome?

Djokovic, struggling for 18 months with a right-elbow injury and without adding to his 12 majors since completing the career Grand Slam at the French Open last year, on Wednesday announced that he would not play again this year.

That rules him out of the US Open — where he has twice been champion and made six of the past seven finals — as well as Serbia’s Davis Cup semi-final against France.

His absence from New York will be the first time he has missed a Slam since 2004, ending a run of 51 successive majors. When Federer skipped the French Open last year, it ended his majors streak at 65.

The break would see Djokovic’s world ranking slip to about No. 15 — his first trip outside the top 10 since March 2007.

Federer was No. 17 in the world when he won the Australian Open this year and is now at No. 3.

So there is plenty of encouragement there for Djokovic.

“My body has its limits, and I have to respect that and be grateful for all that I have achieved so far,” said Djokovic, adding that his injury troubles are a brutal legacy of too much court time.

Djokovic has slugged through 12 tournaments, including two trips to the Davis Cup. He has 32 wins so far this season and eight losses.

JIANGXI OPEN

Staff writer

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen crashed out of the Jiangxi Open in China yesterday, missing an opportunity to face compatriot Hsieh Su-wei in the quarter-finals after she fell to a 6-0, 6-2 loss to wild-card Wang Yafan of China.

Chang was back on court after a three-set victory on Wednesday night over China’s Zhang Shuai and was summarily dismissed in 1 hour, 4 minutes.