Guardiola hails Ederson

AFP, LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON

Ederson will reap the rewards from thwarting European soccer’s most potent attacking force, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said.

City romped to a 4-1 win over Champions League holders Real Madrid in Los Angeles on Wednesday, after a second-half blitz saw Guardiola’s side secure a first pre-season victory.

However, prior to defender Nicolas Otamendi breaking the deadlock and changing the course of the game with the opening goal early in the second half, City had been indebted to new goalkeeper Ederson making several superb saves.

Ederson, signed for 40 million euros (US$46.9 million) in June, prompted some question marks after a costly error in last week’s defeat against Manchester United.

Yet Guardiola is in no doubt that the 23-year-old is on course to become Brazil’s first-choice stopper.

“Of course it’s important for him,” Guardiola said of the strong performance on Wednesday. “We knew his quality. To make a performance like today, helps us a lot.”

“Sooner or later, he will become the Brazil national team ’keeper,” he said. “He saved many, many balls. He has the quality to read the situations and he put in a good performance.”

Two of City’s four second-half goals in the International Champions Cup tie came from corners, with centerhalves Otamendi and John Stones both scoring.

Those two strikes were sandwiched by a cool finish from substitute Raheem Sterling after the impressive Kevin de Bruyne had a hand in all three goals.

“When Kevin’s mood is optimistic, he puts in performances like this,” Guardiola said. “It’s difficult to find a player with his quality, fight and movement anywhere in the world.”

Teenage substitute Brahim Diaz added a fourth for City with a superb goal, before Oscar Rodriguez grabbed a late consolation for Real with an even better strike.

In Washington, Neymar, serene amid a frenzy of transfer speculation, scored the first-half goal that gave Barcelona a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in their International Champions Cup friendly.

The Brazilian striker, reportedly pondering a 222 million euro move to Paris Saint-Germain, showed why the French club would be willing to pay a world-record price to get him.

He delivered his third goal in two matches in the exhibition tournament as Barcelona handed the English Premier League club their first defeat of the pre-season.

After a bright start Manchester United struggled to contain Barcelona’s star duo of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Neymar broke through in the 31st minute, stripping the ball from Antonio Valencia, turning and finding the net.