Miami rout Texas 22-10

AFP and AP, LOS ANGELES

The Miami Marlins pummeled the Texas Rangers 22-10 on Wednesday in what might have been Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish’s last outing in a Rangers uniform.

Miami broke down Darvish in a nine-run fourth inning.

All nine starters in the Marlins’ lineup had at least one hit and one RBI in an offensive onslaught that produced a club record for runs and a season high for hits (22).

Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Giancarlo Stanton all hit home runs for Miami.

Stanton leads the majors with 33 homers.

“That’s really cool,” Stanton said of his record. “Be even cooler at the end of the season. I’m in a good spot now, just got to keep it going.”

Derek Dietrich and Marcell Ozuna each drove in five runs for the visiting Marlins.

Darvish dropped to 6-9 after a season-worst performance. The 30-year-old right-hander is the subject of rampant speculation going into Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Darvish said he has heard the reports about him.

“Yesterday, the day before the game, of course I thought about [trade rumors] a little bit, but today, going to the game, I was able to focus on just today’s game,” he said.

Darvish was battered for 3-2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on nine hits and two walks before departing the game.

Miami pounded out eight hits in the fourth, seven of them against Darvish, and sent 13 batters to the plate.

In Seattle, Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, while 20-year-old Rafael Devers became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro in 1965 as the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 to end a four-game losing streak.

Sale (13-4) struck out 11, reaching double digits for the 14th time this season.

A day after his big-league debut, Devers homered in the third off Andrew Moore (1-3) for his first major league hit. Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer off Moore in the fourth.

In other games, it was:

‧ Royals 16, Tigers 2

‧ Dodgers 6, Twins 5

‧ Blue Jays 3, Athletics 2

‧ Cubs 8, White Sox 3

‧ Indians 10, Angels 4

‧ Yankees 9, Reds 5

‧ Nationals 8, Brewers 5

‧ Cardinals 10, Rockies 5

‧ Phillies 9, Astros 0

‧ Rays 5, Orioles 1

‧ Diamondbacks 10, Braves 3

‧ Padres 6, Mets 3

‧ Giants 2, Pirates 1