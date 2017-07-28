US defeat Jamaica in Gold Cup final

AFP, SANTA CLARA, California

Jordan Morris’ late strike on Wednesday lifted the US to a 2-1 victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

The US captured their sixth Gold Cup crown — one shy of Mexico’s record of seven victories in the regional championship for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Morris sealed the win in dramatic fashion with a goal in the 89th minute.

A misdirected Jamaica clearance was knocked down by US super-sub Clint Dempsey near the penalty spot and Morris blazed a right-footed shot past Jamaica goalkeeper Dwayne Miller and inside the right post.

Jozy Altidore’s superb free-kick had put the US ahead in the 45th minute, but Jamaica’s Je-Vaughn Watson equalized in the 50th as the underdogs pushed the US all the way.

Although they have joined the US and Mexico as the only teams to reach back-to-back finals, they are now just the second team to lose consecutive title matches.

Since the inception of the Gold Cup, Mexico and the US have won all but one edition, with Canada triumphing in 2000.

Jamaica lost talismanic goalkeeper Andre Blake to a hand injury early in the contest.

Miller was in goal as halftime approached, when US captain Michael Bradley was fouled in mid-field and Altidore curled the ensuing free-kick over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

Miller soared to get his fingertips to the ball, but could not keep it out of the net.

Jamaica pulled level when Watson bulled his way past Morris on a Kemar Lawrence corner to volley a short shot past US goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Morris said he was stung when the man he was marking scored and relieved he could make up for it with the winner.

“Credit to Jamaica, they made it very tough for us,” Morris said. “I was nervous; it was my guy that scored on the [Jamaica] goal, so I was trying to make up for that any way I could.”

US goalkeeper Tim Howard was elated with the result.

“This means everything,” the 38-year-old said. “As you get older and get to finals, there’s so much pressure to win because I don’t know how many more finals I’ll come back to.”