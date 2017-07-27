SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Taiwan’s Hsieh advances

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei advanced to the third round at the Jiangxi Open in China yesterday, defeating Eri Hozumi, while compatriot Chang Kai-chen beat Zhang Shuai of China 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Hsieh lost the first set to her Japanese opponent 4-6, but claimed the next two 6-3, 6-4 to win in 2 hours, 12 minutes. In other results from Nanchang, Han Xinyun beat Wang Qiang 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3; Tereza Martincova beat Alla Kudryavtseva 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; and Kristyna Pliskova defeated Jang Su-jeong 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

CRICKET

India’s Dhawan dominates

India opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 190 on his Test return and combined with Cheteshwar Pujara to lay the foundation for a big first-innings total on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka yesterday. The duo added 253 runs for the second wicket to help India overcome the loss of Abhinav Mukund and Virat Kohli to reach 399-3 at stumps. Dhawan hit 31 fours in his 168-ball blitz before throwing his wicket away in the final over before the tea break. Pujara also thrived, reaching 144 not out at the close, with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end on 38 not out. Paceman Nuwan Pradeep took all three wickets to fall, conceding 64 runs.

SOCCER

Roma defeat Tottenham

Marco Tumminello scored two minutes into stoppage-time to give AS Roma a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in a bad-tempered International Champions Club match at the Red Bull Arena in Horizon, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Tumminello’s winner came just a minute after Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen had tied the match by scoring from a scramble in front of goal. Harry Winks had brought the Premier League club back into the match with his 87th-minute goal after Roma had taken a 2-0 lead through Diego Perotti and Cengiz Under. Referee Hilario Grajeda handed out only two yellow cards in a match that featured several heavy tackles, and some pushing and shoving from two sides who finished second in their leagues last season. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also came close to being sent to the stands. Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco told reporters that his side would be buoyed by the win, but did not read too much into the result. “We played a good performance, but it’s still July. It’s too early to make assessments,” he said via an interpreter. “Obviously it’s a boost of confidence for me and the lads.”

GOLF

Jarrod Lyle hospitalized

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle is in hospital undergoing tests in Melbourne, his family said yesterday, prompting fears he is facing a third battle against acute myeloid leukemia. The 35-year-old, who played several seasons on the PGA Tour and won two titles on the Web.Com Tour, has previously fought the cancer in 1998 and again after a relapse in 2012. “A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results, and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist,” a statement released on behalf of his family by Golf Australia said. “He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.”