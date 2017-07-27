Report says third of athletes believe matches are fixed

Reuters

More than one-third of athletes across 13 sports believe match-fixing has taken place and some said they had been approached by fixers in the past year, a European report said on Tuesday.

The research by Fix the Fixing, a project cofunded by the EU’s Erasmus+ project at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, surveyed more than 600 athletes about whether they had experienced manipulation of results in their sports.

The results revealed that about 35 percent of those questioned said that games had been fixed, while 20 percent were aware of manipulation within the past 12 months.

Soccer and rugby union players were among those questioned, along with competitors in basketball, handball, volleyball, water polo, martial arts, badminton, tennis, athletics, swimming, gymnastics and weightlifting.

Fifteen percent of athletes said they had been approached in the past year to fix matches, with financial difficulties and “easy money” cited as possible reasons for temptation.

The Football Association of Ireland this month said that it had charged two players from first division side Athlone Town AFC in connection with match-fixing and a third in relation to betting.

The London-based Tennis Integrity Unit last week announced that it was investigating alerts over unusual betting patterns involving one match at the French Open and three at Wimbledon, one of them being in the main draw at the All England Club.

“The findings show the extent of the phenomenon of manipulated games and highlight the need for immediate treatment through scientifically documented educational interventions,” said Vassilis Barkoukis, coordinator of Fix the Fixing.

The report has been partnered by the International Centre for Sport Security, whose head of research, Ezechiel Abatan, said more education was needed to help athletes deal with potential match-fixing threats.