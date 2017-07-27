Home / Sports
Indian teams made eligible for AFC Cup

AFP, MUMBAI, India

Indian Super League chairperson Neeta Ambani, center, poses with players during the player draft for the league in Mumbai, India, on Sunday.

Photo: AP

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has dealt a major boost to the Indian Super League (ISL) by ruling that its franchise-based teams will be eligible to play in the AFC Cup from next year.

The governing body said in a statement on Tuesday that the winners of the tournament — which is backed by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani — are to go into the continental competition’s qualifying round.

It said a committee had acted on a recommendation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which is grappling with how best to accommodate two rival leagues — the ISL and the older I-League.

“The committee approved that the I-League champions will play in the AFC Champions League play-off round and the ISL Champions will play in the AFC Cup preliminary stage ... from 2018,” the statement said.

The ISL, whose city-based franchise format is similar to cricket’s Indian Premier League, has grown in popularity since it was launched in 2014, outstripping the 10-year-old I-League in broadcast ratings.

It is adding two new teams to this year’s event, bringing the number of clubs to 10, including one side who have defected from the I-League.

Bengaluru, two-time I-League winners, and Jamshedpur are to be the new franchises when the next season begins in October.

They are backed by major companies — the Jindal South West conglomerate and Tata Steel respectively.

There have long been reports of a possible merger between the two competitions, but the AIFF has played down such talk in recent months.

The AFC said in its statement that the ISL and the I-League would run simultaneously for six or seven months this year and next year and that as a “short-term bridging solution” it was giving “special dispensation” to the ISL.

