Run-scoring triple play helps Yankees

AP, NEW YORK

Todd Frazier had an unforgettable first at-bat in his home debut at Yankee Stadium, grounding into the major leagues’ first run-scoring triple play since 2006 as New York beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Frazier hit a bases-loaded grounder in the second up the middle and shortstop Jose Peraza gloved it, stepped on second and threw to first.

Didi Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit in case it was caught. He was late to advance and first baseman Joey Votto’s throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown.

Gregorius was called out for running wide of baseline trying to avoid a tag.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-5) held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler broke an 0-for-20 slump with a leadoff double in the sixth. Montgomery gave up two hits in 6-2/3 innings, while Aroldis Chapman closed for his 12th save.

Last-placed Cincinnati lost for the 10th time in 12 games as rookie Luis Castillo (1-4) gave up three runs in five innings.

Billy Hamilton’s bid for a tying extra-base hit in the eighth was thwarted when pinch-runner Zack Cozart, out of the starting lineup to rest his tender quadriceps, hobbled into third.

In Seattle, Jean Segura rolled an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the 13th inning to cap a two-run rally and give the Seattle Mariners a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox in a game that ended early yesterday morning.

Mitch Haniger walked with one out in the 13th off Doug Fister (0-5), pitching his third inning, and was forced at second on Ben Gamel’s fielder’s choice.

Guillermo Heredia, who had a three-run homer in the second, singled Gamel to third. Gamel scored on a wild pitch to tie it, with Heredia advancing all the way to third. Mike Zunino then walked. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts fielded Segura’s roller behind second, but his off-balance throw was way late.

The Red Sox, who stranded two runners in the eighth, ninth and 11th innings, had taken a 5-4 lead in the top half when Sandy Leon singled home Hanley Ramirez with two outs off Tony Zych (5-2).

Mike Zunino opened the seventh inning with his 15th home run to bring Seattle even at 4-4.

The Red Sox capitalized on a sudden loss of command by starter Felix Hernandez for three runs in the sixth to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Highly touted prospect Rafael Devers, making his debut, walked to open the inning and Andrew Benintendi drew a one-out walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Dustin Pedroia followed with a two-run double. Pedroia advanced on Ramirez’s flyout and came home on Bradley Jr’s single to center.

Heredia’s three-run homer off starter Drew Pomeranz staked the Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the second. Kyle Seager bounced a one-out single off the glove of second baseman Pedroia. Gamel drew a two-out walk and Heredia lined an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for his sixth homer.

Ramirez cut it to 3-1 in the fourth with his 17th home run of the season, a two-out shot to left.

In Chicago, Willson Contreras drove in four runs and Carl Edwards Jr provided some timely relief as the Cubs beat the White Sox 7-2.

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Astros 5, Phillies 0

‧ Brewers 8, Nationals 0

‧ Blue Jays 4, Athletics 1

‧ Rays 5, Orioles 4

‧ Royals 3, Tigers 1

‧ Indians 11, Angels 7, 11 inns

‧ Rangers 10, Marlins 4

‧ Cardinals 3, Rockies 2

‧ Braves 8, Diamondbacks 3