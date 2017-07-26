SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Hsieh wins at Jiangxi Open

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday advanced to the second round at the hard-court WTA Jiangxi Open in Nanchang, China, yesterday, defeating Gao Xinyu of China 6/3, 7/6 (7/4) in their first-round match. In the doubles, Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen and partner Shuko Aoyama of Japan lost to Chinese pairing Chen Liang and Ye Qiuyu 7-5, 6-2. Chang is also to play in the singles against China’s Zhang Shuai on center court today. Second seed singles player Peng Shuai of China won her first set against Japan’s Kurumi Nara 7-5 before losing the second 4-6 then clinching the victory with a 6-3 win. Nara had battled fiercely with her opponent, hitting a tricky drop shot for a hard-won point. China’s Wang Qiang bested Britain’s Harriet Dart in two sets, while Han Xinyun of China beat Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech.

TENNIS

Mervyn Rose dies at 87

Mervyn Rose, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and two Davis Cups before going into coaching and working with stars including Billie Jean King and Margaret Court, has died. He was 87. Tennis Australia issued a statement on Monday confirming the death of Rose, a feisty left-hander who won the Australian Open in 1954 and the French Open in 1958 before turning pro. Rose also won men’s doubles titles at the Australian and US Opens, as well as at Wimbledon. He was represented Australia in Davis Cup between 1950 and 1957 and was part of the team who beat the US for the titles in 1951 and 1957. Tennis Australia paid tribute to Rose as a player and coach, saying he “effortlessly made the transition to coaching [and] worked with some of the greats.” Rose was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001.

BASKETBALL

Rose linked to Cavaliers

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose was expected to sign a one-year, US$2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, US media reported on Monday. Rose, the youngest player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award when he took the trophy in 2011, met with Cavs officials in Ohio on Monday. Cleveland.com reported he had agreed to join the Eastern Conference champions “after spending the day discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving.” ESPN, citing league sources, also reported that Rose and the Cavs had come to terms.

ICE HOCKEY

Lost ring returned

A scuba-diving treasure hunter who found an American Hockey League Hall of Fame ring in one of New York’s Finger Lakes has returned it to its owner. Auburn, New York, resident Gary Gavurnik returned the prized ring to former star Dick Gamble on Monday. Gavurnik found it with a metal detector in Canandaigua Lake during the Fourth of July weekend. The 88-year-old Canadian-born Gamble starred for the Rochester Americans and retired in the 1969-1970 season. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2007. He gave the ring to his son, Craig, who wore it every day for seven years before losing it in the lake. He never told his father and ordered a replacement. Craig said the return was “fantastic.”