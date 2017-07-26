Russia enters 19 athletes for London, despite doping ban

AP, MOSCOW

Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field World Championships in London next week, despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

The 19, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia’s suspension after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) reviewed their history of drug testing.

Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favorite to retain her high-jump title, following an unbeaten season in the Diamond League. No other woman has cleared the bar at or above 2m this year, but Lasitskene has done it at 11 different competitions.

Sergei Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia’s men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110m hurdles.

All-Russia Athletic Federation sporting director Elena Orlova told the TASS news agency on Monday that, besides the 19, it also filed paperwork for doping whistle-blower and 800m runner Yulia Stepanova, although she was rejected by the IAAF.

Stepanova has barely raced this year and does not appear to have met the qualifying standard for the championships.

As they are officially “neutral athletes” under IAAF rules, the Russians would not be allowed to wear national colors and the Russian anthem would not be played if they win medals.

Thirty-eight Russians had exemptions that could have allowed them to compete at the championships, but many did not meet the qualifying standards. Eleven more were approved only for youth events, while 106 applications were declined.

Russia has been suspended since November 2015, when the first in a series of World Anti-Doping Agency investigations alleged drug use and cover-ups were common on its track team.

The IAAF said it could not confirm the definitive number of Russian entries for the world championships until closer to the competition.