Iron Lady seizes moment at World Championships

With Katie Ledecky getting the night off, Hungary’s Iron Lady on Monday seized the moment at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary.

Katinka Hosszu lived up to her country’s enormous expectations with an electrifying victory in the 200m individual medley, spurred on by a flag-waving, foot-stomping crowd at the Duna Arena.

The new 12,000-seat aquatic facility along the Danube River was packed all the way to the rafters and it was clear who most of the fans came to see.

Hosszu did not let them down.

“It’s really hard to put into words what it means to win at home,” she said. “It definitely gives you extra energy and motivation. It was just crazy.”

Hosszu led from start to finish in the race encompassing all four swimming strokes, finishing off with the freestyle and a time of 2 minutes, 7 seconds. It was nearly a second slower than her world-record performance at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year, but enough to hold off Yui Ohashi of Japan, who took silver in 2 minutes, 07.91 seconds.

The bronze went to Madisyn Cox of the US in 2 minutes, 9.71 seconds, just ahead of teammate Melanie Margolis.

After finishing, Hosszu pounded the water, stuck out her tongue and climbed atop a lane rope to acknowledge the raucous crowd.

Her husband and coach, Shane Tusup, pumped his fists and let out a scream.

Hosszu popped out of the water and ran around the deck to embrace Tusup, who handed her a red cap emblazoned with the nickname she received a few years ago for her grueling repertoire of events.

“This is pretty much how I felt the first time I won,” she said.

Hosszu was not the only big name to claim gold on the second night of swimming.

Britain’s Adam Peaty romped to victory in the 100m breaststroke, while Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom just missed breaking her own world record in the 100m butterfly.

Ledecky’s lone race was the morning preliminaries of the 1,500m freestyle. She breezed through to win in 15 minutes, 47.57 seconds.