Reggae Boyz stun ‘El Tri’ in semi-final

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Kemar Lawrence on Sunday scored in the 88th minute to give Jamaica a shock 1-0 upset of defending champions Mexico in their Gold Cup semi-final in Pasadena, California.

The 24-year-old New York Red Bulls fullback expertly curled a left-footed free-kick around the Mexico wall and just under the crossbar to deliver Jamaica a stunner at the Rose Bowl.

“The best way I could put it is the Biblical story — David slew Goliath,” Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore said.

The Reggae Boyz advanced to face hosts the US in tomorrow’s final in Santa Clara, California. The US beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Saturday’s semi-final.

Despite sending most of their best players to Russia for the FIFA Confederations Cup, Mexico saw the dismal result as a reason for soul-searching and self-examination, acting manager Luis Pompilio Paez said.

“The football of Mexico has to rise from this fall,” he said. “There will be an individual and collective analysis, as well as self-criticism. We have to make adjustments. We’re determined to give our best. When we do not win, we all have to do self-criticism and reflection.”

It was only the third-ever victory for Jamaica over Mexico as the Reggae Boyz avenged a 3-1 loss in the 2015 Gold Cup final after battling to a goalless draw earlier this month in the group stage.

El Tri trailed for the first time in the tournament when Lawrence chipped in the impressive long-range free-kick set up by Hugo Ayala’s foul on Jamaica substitute Michael Binns.

Mexico goalkeeper Jose Corona was planted too far left to get to the ball, tucked just under the crossbar in the far corner.

The seven-time champions pressured Jamaica to the finish, but could not find an equalizer.

Jamaica became the first Caribbean side to reach the North American regional tournament final when they upset the US 2-1 in the 2015 semi-finals and the rematch gives them a chance to make history as champions.