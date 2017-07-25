England vanquish Spain to close on quarter-finals

AFP, BREDA, Netherlands

Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor on Sunday handed England a 2-0 win over Spain in a match marred by heavy rain in Breda, Netherlands, to make it back-to-back victories at UEFA Women’s Euro 2017.

Earlier in the day, Carolina Mendes and substitute Ana Leite gave Portugal a 2-1 win over Scotland in a clash of tournament newcomers in Rotterdam.

England are all but into the quarter-finals and sit top of Group D, having thrashed Scotland 6-0 in their opener.

The second knockout round spot is likely to go to Spain or Portugal, with the former the favorites as they take on bottom team Scotland in their final group game on Thursday.

Scotland appear destined for an early exit and will have to beat Spain by two goals to have any chance of progressing.

Chelsea striker Kirby picked up a pass from Ellie White in the second minute and stormed into the penalty area, beating Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos with a low shot to score her seventh international goal.

Taylor scored her fourth goal in two games five minutes from the end after a pass from Jordan Nobbs found her inside the penalty area.

“If you look at the overall picture, it’s a fantastic performance and a really good result,” England coach Mark Sampson said. “Bloody damn happy. The spirit, the resilience, the grit... It was all there tonight.”

A frantic opening period saw England skipper Steph Houghton slam the ball over and Spain’s Alexia Putellas send a weak shot straight at goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

It came to an end with a torrential downpour that dampened the pitch and slowed things down considerably with Spain on the front foot.

The second half was very much in the same vein as the rain returned — Spain dominated the game, pushing for an equalizer, but they never really came close as the soaked pitch hampered their play.

“We dominated the whole game, but we weren’t lucky,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said. “We are going to continue this way, I am confident about my team.”

In Rotterdam, Mendes scored against the run of play on 27 minutes after a cross from Diana Silva which Scotland defender Vaila Barsley comically failed to clear.

Scotland substitute Erin Cuthbert put her side level in the 68th minute with a clinical finish after being put through by Caroline Weir, but Scotland’s joy was short-lived as four minutes later Leite sprinted down the middle and beat goalkeeper Gemma Fay with a low strike.

“We are enjoying this moment — it is our first time,” said Portugal coach Francisco Neto, whose side need to better Spain’s result against Scotland to reach the last eight when they face England on Thursday.

“We will try our best, but we know England are in the top three of European teams in the rankings, but Portugal will fight with everything we have, for sure,” Neto said.

Scotland coach Anna Signeul bemoaned her side’s missed first-half chances.

“We should have been up 2-0 in the first half, but we could not put the ball in the net, unfortunately, and then a counter and the ball takes that bounce off the defender and that was an unfortunate goal which put us on the back foot,” Signeul said.