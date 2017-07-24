Man interrupts Swedish Open to give Nazi salute

AP, BASTAD, Sweden

A man walked onto Center Court during a Swedish Open semi-final and shouted Nazi slogans and raised his arm in a Nazi-like salute on Saturday.

The man casually walked onto the court during the all-Spanish match between David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco, and shouted “Heil victory” while raising his right fist.

Booing from the crowd drowned out his other comments and he was led away without fuss by police. He was wearing a black T-shirt promoting Revolution, a Nordic resistance movement.

TRESPASSING

Tournament director Chris Hult defended the event’s security, saying the man was not considered a threat by security guards. The man was reportedly arrested for trespassing.

Ferrer beat two-time runner-up Verdasco 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to reach his fourth Swedish Open final. He will be going for his third title at Bastad after wins in 2007 and 2012.

In the final yesterday, he was to play Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who beat Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia 6-3, 6-2. Dolgopolov is to play for his fourth career title and second of the year after winning in Buenos Aires in February.