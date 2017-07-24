Home / Sports
Mon, Jul 24, 2017 - Page 11　

Arrogate soundly beaten by Accelerate at Del Mar

AP, DEL MAR, California

Accelerate and jockey Victor Espinoza win the TVG San Diego Handicap at Del Mar racetrack in California on Saturday.

Photo: AP

Accelerate stunned overwhelming favorite Arrogate on Saturday to win the US$300,000 San Diego Handicap by eight-and-a-half lengths at Del Mar, California, snapping the seven-race winning streak of the world’s top-ranked horse.

Arrogate finished fourth, beaten by fifteen-and-one-quarter lengths under jockey Mike Smith in the four-year-old colt’s return to racing after a nearly four-month layoff.

Trainer Bob Baffert said Arrogate “laid an egg” and nothing is wrong with the colt other than he appeared flat.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Accelerate ran 7.7km in 1 minute and 42.15 seconds and paid US$17.6, US$32.6 and US$22 as the seven-to-one second choice in the field of five.

Donworth, a 24-1 shot, returned US$119.8 and US$67.4. His payoffs were a track record, bettering the old mark of US$101.6 and US$40.2 set by Cipria on Sept. 1, 1955.

All but US$214,466 of the US$2,671,938 total win, place and show pool wagering was bet on Arrogate.

Arrogate’s winning streak included the US$6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last year, the US$12 million Pegasus World Cup and the US$10 million Dubai World Cup. He earned US$18,000, boosting his career total to US$17,102,600, a North American record.

