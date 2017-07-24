Canada clinch William Jones Cup over Taiwan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Canada defeated Taiwan White 117-83 in yesterday’s final to claim the 2017 William Jones Cup title with eight wins and one loss at the Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei.

In the title-decider, Taiwan White fought to keep pace in the first two quarters against Canada and were within striking distance, trailing by six points at half-time.

However, Canada opened the third quarter by sinking three-pointers to stretch the lead, and did not give the hosts a chance to rally a comeback, dominating under the boards for rebounds and initiating fast breaks.

Canada had 53 rebounds overall, compared with 29 for Taiwan White, and 24 to seven assists in favor of Canada.

Canada’s shooting guard Connor Wood and power forward Michael Kyser netted 24 and 23 points, among seven Canada players to score in double digits.

“It was a very good performance by our players. They did not let up with this final game, and we have done it to win this tournament,” Canada head coach Kyle Julius said after the game. “That was not easy to do, because we have to play nine games in nine days. Our team had to be tough mentally, take up our advantage in physical size and strength to play our game. I am proud of our achievement in this competition.”

Taiwan White starter Chen Ying-chun had his best game in the tournament to post a team-high 30 points.

Lithuania fought off Iraq 99–83 to finish second with an eight wins and one loss games record.

Canada prevailed 102-99 over Lithuania in the tie-breaker for second in the competition.

The Philippines beat Iran 90–82 to wrap up the week at with a 6-3 win-loss record, taking third place.

Japan claimed their second win by beating India 77-61 yesterday.

Taiwan White and Japan had the same 2-7 win-loss record and finished only ahead of India in last place, who had lost all nine games.

Taiwan Blue captain Liu Cheng made both free throws in the final seconds to give Taiwan Blue the lead with an 87-85 victory over South Korea.