India strikes before England rally

AFP, LONDON

India spearhead Jhulan Goswami took three key wickets as hosts England were held to a total of 228 for seven in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

The 34-year-old pace bowler, in what could well be her last chance to help India win an inaugural World Cup title, enjoyed a superb return of three for 23 in her maximum 10 overs, including two wickets in two balls.

Her haul included the dismissals of star batsman Sarah Taylor (45) and top-scorer Nat Sciver (51).

England, who saw captain Heather Knight bat first on an overcast morning, were in a dire position at 164 for six in the 38th over.

However, their tailenders kept them in the game by batting out the full 50 overs and ensuring India would at least have to chase a total in excess of 200.

India captain Mithali Raj urged her side to embrace the challenge of playing hosts England at a sold-out Lord’s.

Raj’s side won through to the final with a stunning 36-run win over reigning champions Australia, with Harmanpreet Kaur making a stunning 171 not out.

India have never won the Women’s World Cup, having lost to the Aussies in a final 12 years ago — a match in which senior batsman Raj played.

“We need to keep it as simple as we have been throughout the tournament and see where it takes us in the final,” said Raj, whose side beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener at Derby, England, on June 24.

“Looking at the wicket, it looks full of runs and any venue where you’ve scored runs previously always gives you confidence,” Raj added, as India looked to follow Kapil Dev’s celebrated 1983 men’s team by winning a World Cup final at Lord’s.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1973 — two years before the men’s World Cup started — it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other country to have won the event.

The significance of the day goes far beyond what it means to the women’s cricket careers.

India’s 1983 win turned the country on to limited overs cricket and led the world’s second-most populous nation to become the sport’s financial powerhouse.

“It’s an opportunity for the Indian team to make it big in India,” Raj said. “If we can pull it off, there will be nothing like it. It will help the future of women’s cricket.”

England, since their opening defeat by India, have had the potentially useful experience of winning two close games, defeating Australia by three runs in pool play before seeing off South Africa by just two wickets in a semi-final where they stumbled chasing a modest target of 219 in Bristol on Tuesday.

Spinners have been among the leading bowlers this tournament, but with quicker bowlers such as Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Natalie Sciver in England’s side, coach Mark Robinson hopes the pitch at Lord’s offers some seam movement.

“We’ve seen the wicket and it’s got a nice little bit of grass which will hopefully give it a little bit of pace,” Robinson said.

Sarah Taylor has arguably been the team’s star performer this