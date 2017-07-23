SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Wall re-signs with Wizards

Point guard John Wall and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a four-year, US$170 million contract extension, reports said on Friday. Wall, 26, is coming off the best season of his career and was eligible to sign a “supermax” contract after being named to the All-NBA Third Team last season. Wall did not sign immediately in the off-season, but quickly silenced any doubters by committing back to the team that drafted him first overall in 2010. Wall helped lead the Wizards to the Eastern Conference semi-finals before losing to Boston in a seven-game series this season. The four-time All-Star averaged career highs in points (23.1), assists (10.7) and steals (2.0) in 78 games last season, his seventh in the NBA. Wall, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Houston’s James Harden were the only players to average 20 points and 10 assists last season.

SOCCER

Serbian attacked by fans

Serbian midfielder Nikola Trujic was attacked by his own supporters in the dressing room after his Vojvodina side lost a Europa League qualifier earlier this month, global players’ association FIFPro said. FIFPro said that UEFA should open disciplinary proceedings against Vojvodina and their opponents, MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia. “FIFPro has today made a formal request that UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against two clubs, FK Vojvodina (Serbia) and MFK Ruzomberok (Slovakia), after FK Vojvodina player Nikola Trujic was attacked at a UEFA Europa League qualifying match,” Fifpro said in a statement on Friday. “Immediately after the July 6 match, in which FK Vojovdina was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League, a group of the Serbian club’s supporters was able to gain access to the away team’s changing room at MFK Ruzomberok’s stadium before intimidating and physically assaulting the player.” The assault happened after the Serbian club lost the second leg of their first-round qualifying tie 2-0 to bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

TENNIS

Isner advances to semis

US top seed John Isner on Friday blasted 20 aces in a 6-4, 6-4 win over compatriot Dennis Novikov, advancing to the ATP Hall of Fame Open semi-finals. Isner, ranked 21st, never faced a break point in the 73-minute triumph to book a date against countryman Bjorn Fratangelo on the grass at Newport, Rhode Island. “Just one of those matches on a surface like this, with two pretty good servers, that’s how it can go — you just get one break and you try to hold onto it. That’s what I did,” Isner said. “I felt like in the second set I could have extended it to a two-break lead, but a lot of times one break is all I need, so I’m happy to get off the court in pretty quick fashion so I’ll be ready to go tomorrow [yesterday].” Fratangelo, ranked 142nd, upset French fourth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in Friday’s other quarter-final match to book his first ATP meeting with Isner. Fratangelo denied world No. 72 Herbert on 9-of-11 break chances, while the Frenchman could rescue only one chance from five before the American held at love to win after 2 hours. 9 minutes. Isner, the 2011 and 2012 Newport champion, was chasing his 11th career ATP title and first since Atlanta in 2015. His most recent ATP final came at the Paris Masters in November last year, where he lost to Britain’s top-ranked Andy Murray. Australian 249th-ranked qualifier Matthew Ebden and Germany’s 131st-ranked Peter Gojowczyk were to meet in yesterday’s other semi-final.