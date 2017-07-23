Germany’s women edge Italy, Sweden defeat Russia 2-0

AFP, DEVENTER, Netherlands

Babett Peter’s second-half penalty edged defending champions Germany to a 2-1 victory over 10-woman Italy at the women’s Euro tournament in the Netherlands on Friday.

In the other Group B game, captain Lotta Schelin and Stina Blackstenius powered Sweden to a 2-0 win over Russia.

In an eventful game in Tilburg, Germany drew first blood in the 19th minute when Josephine Henning headed home after Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani spilled the ball following Dzsenifer Marozsan’s free-kick.

Italy equalized from a counterattack 10 minutes later as Ilaria Mauro nutmegged Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult after a pass from Barbara Bonansea, who had sprinted down the whole length of the left wing.

Peter scored from the spot on 67 minutes after Giuliani had brought down Anja Mittag in the box and a minute later Italy were reduced to 10 players as defender Elisa Bartoli picked up a second yellow card.

Germany hit the post twice — Sara Daebritz in the first half and Mandy Islacker in the second — while Bonansea saw her free-kick cleared by a diving Schult with 10 minutes to go as Italy were eliminated.

“I think this was a great Italy,” Italy coach Antonio Cabrini said. “We played on a par with a much better team than us.”