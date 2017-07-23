India seek to make history in final at Lord’s

AFP, LONDON

India have the chance to alter the course of cricket history as they face hosts England in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s today.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1973 — two years before the men’s World Cup started — it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other nation to have won the event.

The final sees this year’s edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24.

“It isn’t going to be easy for England,” India captain Mithali Raj said after her side’s stunning semi-final win over Australia in Derby on Thursday.

A 36-run victory over the title holders was built on Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 171 not out.

An innings full of correct yet powerful shots ought to have banished any remaining stereotypes about “demure” women’s cricket.

Certainly there was nothing “ladylike” about the fiercely competitive Kaur’s angry reaction toward batting partner Deepti Sharma after almost being run out on 98.

For Raj and India pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in women’s one-day international history respectively, this could be the last chance the two 34-year-olds have to win the World Cup.

However, the significance of the day goes far beyond what it means to their cricket careers.

India’s win in the 1983 men’s World Cup final at Lord’s turned the country on to limited-overs cricket and led the world’s second-most populous nation to become the sport’s financial powerhouse.

An India win in London today could have equally far-reaching consequences, Raj said.

“It’s an opportunity for the Indian team to make it big in India,” Raj, appearing in her second World Cup final 12 years after her first, told ESPNCricinfo.

“Everybody will be glued to the television on Sunday,” she added while recalling how India’s 98-run defeat by Australia in the 2005 final at Centurion in South Africa was not even broadcast.

“If we can pull it off, there will be nothing like it. It will help the future of women’s cricket,” she said.

One pleasing aspect for India of this World Cup is that they have not been over-reliant on Raj and Goswami, who nevertheless produced the delivery of the tournament to bowl Australia captain Meg Lanning for a duck in their semi-final.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Sharma have also stepped up when needed.

England, since their opening defeat by India, have had the potentially useful experience of winning two close games, defeating Australia by three runs in pool play before seeing off South Africa by just two wickets on Tuesday.

England captain Heather Knight is one of several seasoned campaigners along with bowlers Jenny Gunn and Katherine Brunt.

Sarah Taylor has arguably been the team’s star performer.

“We can take a lot of pride into this game regardless of what’s going to happen,” Taylor said. “We’ve worked really hard to get here and we’ve fought like anything.”