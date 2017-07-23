Braves beat LA after Wood unravels

AP, LOS ANGELES

Atlanta pitcher Jaime Garcia launched a grand slam off previously unbeaten Alex Wood to highlight the Braves’ 12-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball on Friday night.

“That was pretty unbelievable,” Garcia said. “I’ve never hit a grand slam in my life, not even in Little League.”

The subject of trade speculation lately, Garcia limited Los Angeles to three runs over seven innings as the Braves won their second straight at Dodger Stadium.

The National League West leaders had not lost two in a row since June 5 and June 6 against Washington.

They have been outscored 18-6 in the first two games of the series.

It was the Dodgers’ most lopsided defeat of the season.

“No panic here,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s one loss and we still feel good about ourselves.”

Wood (11-1) got knocked around by his former team. The All-Star left-hander gave up nine runs — seven earned — and nine hits in 4-2/3 innings, tying his shortest start since joining the rotation on April 21. He struck out four and walked four.

Wood allowed a career high in runs and a season high in hits while throwing a season-most 100 pitches. He had not lost at home since Sept. 22, 2015.

“I didn’t have my command like usual,” Wood said. “It was tough. Just didn’t get ahead and execute.”

Garcia (4-7) had been the center of trade talk ahead of this start that had the left-hander going to Minnesota for a minor leaguer. He shook off the chatter and allowed seven hits while striking out four and walking one.

“I was aware stuff was going on because of family members and friends reaching out,” Garcia said. “Last night when I went home, my focus was 100 percent getting ready for this start.”

Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer off Grant Dayton in the sixth for the Braves, who improved to 3-8 at Dodger Stadium since the start of the 2014 season. Flowers finished 2 for 4, driving in a season high-tying four runs and scoring twice.

Garcia chased Wood with his two-out grand slam in the fifth, which extended Atlanta’s lead to 9-0.

“He threw me a really good slider the pitch before,” Garcia said. “I’m just thinking, just put it in play. He just made a mistake. I hit that ball hard.”

Wood’s fielding was suspect, too.

He couldn’t handle a routine popup by Garcia near the first-base line with two outs in the fourth, costing the Dodgers two more runs.

With first baseman Cody Bellinger watching helplessly, the ball hit the heel of Wood’s glove and caromed into foul territory. Expecting the inning to be over, Sean Rodriguez nearly ran up on Nick Markakis’ heels at the plate as they both scored on the error to make it 4-0.

“Cody just lost it; dark sky,” Wood said. “In retrospect, you probably won’t see me trying to catch a fly-ball anymore.”

In other games, it was:

‧ Orioles 7, Astros 8

‧ Yankees 5, Mariners 1

‧ Cardinals 11, Cubs 4

‧ Pirates 13, Rockies 5

‧ Red Sox 6, Angels 2

‧ Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5

‧ Rangers 4, Rays 3, 10 innings

‧ Royals 7, White Sox 6, 10inns

‧ Phillies 6, Brewers 1

‧ Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

‧ Mets 7, Athletics 5

‧ Tigers 6, Twins 3

‧ Marlins 3, Reds 1

‧ Padres 12, Giants 9