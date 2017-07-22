SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

DEAFLYMPICS

Chang wins bowling gold

Taiwan’s Chang Li-hsiao yesterday won the gold medal in the bowling men’s singles at the Summer Deaflympics, the first gold medal for Taiwan in the competition in Samsun, Turkey. Chang, nicknamed “left-handed geek” because he bowls left-handed, beat his opponents from South Korea and Russia to take the gold. Soon after being informed of Chang’s victory, President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Chen Chien-jen, Premier Lin Chuan and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung sent him congratulatory messages, the Sports Administration said. In 2005, Taiwan won nine gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes, with Chang pocketing four golds and two silvers. In 2013, Taiwan won three gold medals, 12 silvers and nine bronzes. The Deaflympics began on Tuesday and run to July 30. The nation has sent a delegation of 106 members, including 61 athletes competing in 12 categories.

BASKETBALL

Warriors to sell membership

The Golden State Warriors are bringing the personal seat license to the NBA, and fans interested in purchasing them are to be asked for a 30-year commitment. While pricing of the licenses has not been revealed, ESPN cited a team official as saying that the number of seats dedicated for season ticket holders is to decrease from 14,500 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, to approximately 12,000 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The privately financed US$1 billion Chase Center is scheduled to open in 2019. Half of the tickets are to come with a per-seat cost of US$15,000 or less, while the other half are to cost more than that, ESPN said. The Warriors, in turn, are to return the money paid for the right to purchase tickets after 30 years, thereby creating a personal seat license. The “membership” serves as an interest-free, tax-free loan to the team for three decades.

CYCLING

Vuelta mulls ‘lip service’

Vuelta a Espana chiefs are to establish “a committee of experts” to rule on whether it is sexist or even appropriate for podium girls to carry on kissing the winners of the classic cycling race. Spanish feminist groups want the tradition of attractive young women delivering chaste kisses on the cheeks of the daily stage and category winners halted, claiming it is demeaning. The committee is expected to reveal its conclusions before the start of the event on Aug. 19. Javier Guillen, the head of Unipublic, the body that runs the three-week race, said organizers could even introduce men to take part in the podium’s daily prize-giving. “If we need to hire a steward, we will do it, we will alternate the awarding of prizes between hostesses and stewards,” Guillen said.

ICE HOCKEY

Diver finds Hall of Fame ring

A scuba-diving treasure hunter has found the American Hockey League Hall of Fame ring belonging to Dick Gamble in one of New York’s Finger Lakes. Gary Gavurnik said he found the ring in Canandaigua Lake and plans to return it to 88-year-old Gamble. The AHL on Thursday said that Gamble ordered a replacement ring several years ago and that his name is inscribed on both. Gamble was inducted as an original member of the Americans’ Hall of Fame in 1986 and was enshrined in the AHL Hall of Fame in 2007. He played parts of eight NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.