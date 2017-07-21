SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Matches tagged for fixing

Matches at Wimbledon and the French Open triggered alerts for potential match-fixing in the second quarter of the year, the Tennis Integrity Unit said on Wednesday. One match at Roland Garros and three at Wimbledon, two of them in the qualifying tournament and one in the main draw, would be assessed and reviewed, it said in a statement. Alerts are raised in response to unusual betting patterns, which are not in themselves evidence of match-fixing and can be due to a number of other factors, including conditions and player fitness.

SOCCER

Arsenal fends off sickness

Arsenal were ravaged by food poisoning in Shanghai that ruled several key players out of their pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, manager Arsene Wenger said. The sickness that had swept the team, coupled with 36°C heat in China and long flights, made for far-from-ideal preparations for another taxing campaign. The extreme conditions in Shanghai were “a shock” after flying in from wintry Australia, Wenger said. “[Aaron] Ramsey finished the game [feeling] bad and [Theo] Walcott, [Sead] Kolasinac, [Per] Mertesacker, [Oliver] Giroud, they all had a little food poisoning,” he said.

SOCCER

Game 39 is dead: EPL head

England’s top clubs remain keen to play competitive matches abroad, but the idea of putting on a dedicated additional round of fixtures outside the country — dubbed “Game 39” — is dead, Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said yesterday. “The clubs would like to do it, but we’re also realistic that until the fan reaction or the political reaction or the general media reaction is more warm toward it, it’s not going to happen,” Scudamore told reporters in Hong Kong. The success of the Premier League Asia Trophy preseason tournament played a key role in stimulating the debate over international round of fixtures. Original plans had been to play half of the matches in this year’s version in China, but logistical issues meant Hong Kong was called upon to host the entire event for the fourth time. Despite missing out on a return to China, Scudamore is taking considerable interest in what is going on in Chinese soccer. “I think it’s going to be interesting to see how Chinese football develops. Most importantly, they’re investing hugely in grassroots, hugely in infrastructure, in coaching. You can’t just come along and implement something at the very top end because it’s unsustainable really just to do that,” he said.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick gets hair advice

Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance on Monday on Fox Sports 1’s Speak for Yourself, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a “clean-cut” style to get a job. The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from personal experience. Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and has not been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.