Fri, Jul 21, 2017　

Taylor’s hat-trick leads England rout of Scotland

AFP, DOETINCHEM, Netherlands

England forward Jodie Taylor, right, celebrates with Fran Kirby on Wednesday after scoring in their Women’s Euro 2017 match against Scotland in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Photo: AFP

Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick as England demolished newcomers Scotland 6-0 at the Women’s Euros on Wednesday, while Spain cruised past Portugal in their opening Group D match in the Netherlands.

In Utrecht, Arsenal striker Taylor struck an 11th-minute opener, capitalizing on a run by Lucy Bronze, before firing home again in the 27th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Ellen White made it 3-0 five minutes later from a rebound after Jill Scott’s long-range blast hit the crossbar and Taylor completed her hat-trick on the 53th minute.

Jordan Nobbs scored a fifth goal three minutes from the end with a volley and substitute Toni Duggan rounded off the rout with a header in stoppage-time as England recorded the biggest margin of victory in tournament history.

Scotland had a decent chance, but were outclassed in their first appearance at a major competition.

In Doetinchem, first-half goals from Vicky Losada and Amanda Sampedro handed Spain a convincing 2-0 win against Euro debutants Portugal.

Barcelona midfielder Losada opened the score on 23 minutes after a long pass from Andrea Pereira, slamming the ball past the helpless goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

Atletico’s Sampedro made it 2-0 three minutes before halftime, heading in a cross from Mariona Caldentey.

