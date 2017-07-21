Taylor’s hat-trick leads England rout of Scotland

AFP, DOETINCHEM, Netherlands

Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick as England demolished newcomers Scotland 6-0 at the Women’s Euros on Wednesday, while Spain cruised past Portugal in their opening Group D match in the Netherlands.

In Utrecht, Arsenal striker Taylor struck an 11th-minute opener, capitalizing on a run by Lucy Bronze, before firing home again in the 27th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Ellen White made it 3-0 five minutes later from a rebound after Jill Scott’s long-range blast hit the crossbar and Taylor completed her hat-trick on the 53th minute.

Jordan Nobbs scored a fifth goal three minutes from the end with a volley and substitute Toni Duggan rounded off the rout with a header in stoppage-time as England recorded the biggest margin of victory in tournament history.

Scotland had a decent chance, but were outclassed in their first appearance at a major competition.

In Doetinchem, first-half goals from Vicky Losada and Amanda Sampedro handed Spain a convincing 2-0 win against Euro debutants Portugal.

Barcelona midfielder Losada opened the score on 23 minutes after a long pass from Andrea Pereira, slamming the ball past the helpless goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

Atletico’s Sampedro made it 2-0 three minutes before halftime, heading in a cross from Mariona Caldentey.