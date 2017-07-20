SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Ennis-Hill to receive medal

Jessica Ennis-Hill is to be presented with the heptathlon gold medal from the 2011 world championships at this year’s event in London after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russian Tatyana Chernova’s appeal against her doping ban. Briton Ennis-Hill was runner-up to Chernova in Daegu six years ago, but the Russian was stripped of her medals in November last year and received a lengthy ban for blood doping violations. There were concerns about when Ennis-Hill, 31, would receive her medal as Chernova appealed the ban and questioned the jurisdiction of the original hearing. The court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal and stuck with the original judgement.

CRICKET

Bracewell to step down

New Zealander John Bracewell is to step down as head coach of Ireland at the end of his contract in December, the country’s cricket board has said. The former New Zealand coach replaced West Indian Phil Simmons at the helm following the 2015 World Cup and is to step down after two and half years in the role. Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) voted to admit Afghanistan and Ireland into the elite group permitted to play traditional five-day Test matches. As new full members of the ICC, Ireland and Afghanistan are to take the total of countries playing Tests to 12. “Having been down the full-on Full Member road before with New Zealand Cricket, it is not my desire to do so again,” Bracewell said in a statement from Cricket Ireland. The board said it would advertise the position of head coach in due course to ensure a seamless transition.

Eranga cleared to bowl

Shaminda Eranga’s bowling action was found to be legal and the paceman has been cleared to resume playing for Sri Lanka more than one year after he was banned, the International Cricket Council has said. Eranga was reported during the second Test against England at Chester-le-Street in May last year and was barred from bowling in international matches when his action was found to be illegal following an independent assessment. “Eranga underwent a reassessment of his bowling action ... with the assessment concluding that the amount of elbow extension in his standard deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted,” the governing body said..

RUGBY UNION

Cooper cut from training

Quade Cooper has been omitted from Australia’s 38-man training squad announced yesterday for the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, possibly ending the Test career of the flashy, but often unpredictable playmaker. The move leaves Bernard Foley as the only specialist flyhalf in the extended squad picked by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika for a series of training camps starting next week. Kurtley Beale, a utility back who recently returned from England, was recalled to the Wallabies squad for the first time since the 2015 World Cup and is only other potential No. 10 in the initial group. Cooper’s omission is his first based on form since former Wallaby coach Robbie Deans left him out of the 2013 British and Irish Lions series. Cheika did not select any players from the Brumbies, who are hosting a Super Rugby quarter-final against the Hurricanes tomorrow.